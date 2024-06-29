Supreme Court Ruling Limits Use Of Obstructing Charges On Jan. 6 Rioters

The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a major ruling connected to the Jan. 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol. About a fourth of the people charged that day, were charged with obstructing an official proceeding, but the ruling limits the use of that charge.

That decision could affect hundreds of people charged with crimes from that day, including former president Donald Trump.

Of the ten Oklahomans indicted for the attack on the U.S. Capitol, only two of them were charged with obstructing an official proceeding.

Jerry Ryals from Fort Gibson and his boss Anthony Griffith Sr. were both charged in 2021 with obstructing an official proceeding, among other charges for joining the crowd that stormed the U.S. Capitol.

News On 6 talked to both of their attorneys on Friday, who said those charges were dismissed against both men.

Ryals pled guilty to civil disorder and was sentenced to nine months in prison. A judge found Griffith guilty of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, disorderly conduct and other charges and he was sentenced to six months in prison.

The Supreme Court ruled to prove obstruction, the government must show that the person either took or destroyed records, documents or other objects used in an official proceeding.

This means the nearly 250 people charged with obstruction across the U.S., could have that charge dismissed or those already convicted of it, could have it overturned.

Former President Donald Trump is also one of those charged with obstruction but it's too soon to know what will happen with his case.