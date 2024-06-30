Finishing Touches Made To Substance Abuse Center Along Route 66

Finishing touches are being made at the new Saratoga Sober Center on Route 66. The facility will house people who are struggling with substance abuse but are ready to move forward.

“We help people restore their lives, coming out of prison, coming out of drug addiction, alcoholism, homelessness," Pastor Dixie Pebworth, Wings of Freedom founder said.

He knows just how helpful this center is because he's been on the other side.

“In 1987, I was sentenced to 80 years in prison,” he said.

He spent six years in prison and says God set him free

“I told Him if He ever got me out of prison, I would give Him the rest of my life, and so I’ve been out of prison now for 30 years and I’m still giving Him the rest of my life,” Pebworth said.

That’s why he’s now helping people get the chance to put their past behind them just like he did.

For Lacey Rice, her past is what brought her here.

“I spent 10 years homeless on the street, I didn’t truly know if I could get out, but I believed in my heart that God was going to help me get out,” she said.

But through her faith, she did get out …. and she will be the first resident at this new property. She says she’s looking forward to her future and celebrating three years of sobriety.

“The ability to take care of myself…the independence,” she said.

Both Rice and Pebworth say the center is not just about staying sober, but learning to love life again.

“God loves you and he’s willing as soon as you take the first step, you just got to take the first step,” said Rice.

“It feels good to see what God’s done,” Pebsworth said.

Pebworth says they hope to receive clients for their 86 apartments in one week. For now, only women are going to be living at the new property.