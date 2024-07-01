Public Transportation Fares Increase In Tulsa Starting July 1

MetroLink, which was formerly known as Tulsa Transit, will officially increases fares after ten years starting July 1.

Officials said the increase is due to the rising costs of inflation as well as an effort to improve and sustain transportation services. Fixed Routes, Express Routes, AERO, and MicroLink fares have been increased to $2.

Upon request, riders will receive a transfer card valid for two hours that are usable on both Fixed and MicroLink Routes. LinkAssist, previously known as Lift, will raise its rates from $3.50 to $4.

To give customers time to adjust to the new fare structure at no extra cost, MetroLink Tulsa will have free fares on July 1. July 2 through the end of August, fares will be $1, thanks to an Ozone Alert and Tulsa Air Quality partnership.

“I think it is positive at the end of the day as we help support public transportation. We’ve seen in the last few years during the ozone alert season our ridership really increased for free fares. This year with half off, we look forward to seeing how that will increase our ridership as well," said Scott Marr, General Manager at MetroLink Tulsa.

MetroLink said these changes were approved by the Tulsa city council back in April.

New Fare Structure Effective July 1, 2024:

Single Ride: Was $1.75, Now $2.00

Day Pass: Was $3.75, Now $4.00

7-Day Pass: Was $14.00, Now $20.00

10-Ride Pass: Was $14.00, Now $20.00

31-Day Pass: Was $45.00, Now $50.00

LinkAssist One-Way: Was $3.50, Now $4.00

LinkAssist Booklet: Was $35.00, Now $40.00