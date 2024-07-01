15-Year-Old Injured In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Monday, July 1st 2024, 6:01 am
A 15-year-old was injured in a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex on Monday morning, police said.
The incident happened in the parking lot of the Thomas Square Apartments around 4:30 a.m. Monday, police said.
Someone shot at the teen victim and his cousin, officers said. The victim was shot in the leg, but he is expected to be OK, police said. The cousin was not hurt.
Police said they are searching for whoever is responsible for this shooting. There is no suspect information at this time.This is a developing story. Refresh the page for details.
July 1st, 2024
April 29th, 2024
March 14th, 2024
July 2nd, 2024
July 2nd, 2024
July 2nd, 2024