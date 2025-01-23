Tulsa Couple Faces Charges of Child Neglect and Serious Offenses

A Tulsa couple faces multiple charges of child neglect after four children were found living in unsafe conditions with drugs and firearms.

By: Lori Fullbright

-

Police in Tulsa have arrested a couple on charges of child neglect after they found four children living in unsuitable circumstances.

Megan Leftwich and Cameron Tyler face multiple charges after authorities found four young children living with drugs, firearms, and liquor easily accessible in the home. The investigation revealed a home in disarray, where older siblings cared for younger ones amid unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

Who Are the Suspects?

Megan Leftwich, 32, charged with child neglect and having a gun in the commission of a felony. Cameron Tyler, 32, charged with possession of child pornography, meth trafficking, having a gun as a felon, and child neglect.

What Did the Police Discover?

On January 9, Tulsa Police officers went to the residence to serve a warrant on Cameron Tyler as part of a child pornography investigation. Four children under the age of 10 were found in the home.

Living Conditions in the Home

Drugs and Weapons:

23 grams of methamphetamine. Scales Three guns within reach of the children. A small refrigerator filled with liquor was accessible to the children.

Unsanitary Environment:

Trash and clothing littered the floors. Filthy bathtubs. A garden hose on the kitchen floor is used for the sink. Stagnant water and rotting food.

Inadequate Sleeping Arrangements:

Only two beds for the four children, with no blankets.

Children’s Role and Statements

The older children reportedly took on caregiving responsibilities, including:

Changing diapers. Bathing the younger kids. Attempting to clean the house and prepare meals. The children claimed Leftwich often smoked in the garage.

Additional Details on the Family