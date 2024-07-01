'This Is A Big Day For OU Athletics': Sooner Fans 'Wake Up In The SEC' In Tulsa

Various OU coaches and guests were on hand at Mother Road Market to celebrate the occasion. Former News On 6 sports anchor and reporter Dari Nowkhah also spoke at the event.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

Once the clock struck midnight, and the calendar flipped to July 1st, the University of Oklahoma officially became a member of the SEC.

The university and athletic department held several events around Oklahoma to celebrate the occasion. In Tulsa, the Mother Road Market hosted "Wake Up In The SEC." The Pride of Oklahoma, Brent Venables, Skip Johnson and Barry Switzer were all on hand to celebrate the moment. Former News On 6 sports anchor and reporter Dari Nowkhah, and current lead anchor at the SEC Network, was also back in his hometown to speak at the rally.

News On 6 caught up with the OU and Union alum to get his thoughts on this monumental moment for the University of Oklahoma.



