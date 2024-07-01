OU Fans Celebrate SEC Entrance In Tulsa With Sooner Schooner

Boomer and Sooner were at the OU Tulsa Campus, interacting with fans. Fans took pictures in front of the Sooner Schooner, throwing the Horns Down symbol, and wearing Crimson and Cream.

The University of Oklahoma is celebrating the school's official entrance into the SEC.

The celebration extended from Norman to Tulsa. Boomer and Sooner were at the OU Tulsa Campus, interacting with fans.

This chant is one of many traditions in OU sports: "Boomer! Sooner!"

Fans also love taking pictures in front of the Sooner Schooner, throwing the Horns Down symbol, and wearing Crimson and Cream.

"There's no one else to support. It's only OU--I am Sooner born, and I am Sooner bred, and when I die, all be Sooner dead," Peggy Mihos said.

That school pride will follow the Sooners to the SEC.

Dakota Page will be a senior at OU in the fall and has been a part of the RUF/NEKS for three years.

"Being at OU and joining the Ruf/Neks it was like I found that family, like something I was always missing. It was really cool," said Page.

He loves getting the crowds excited for game day and thinks the energy from Sooner fans will match others in the SEC.

"It just seems like it's going to be such a good fit for the university, whether that be our traditions, I think we fit pretty good in the SEC," he said.

And Dakota will do his part to show off his love for the traditions of OU.

"Going into my last year, it's not bittersweet, but then end of my term and the start of something new," he said. "It's so important for me and the other graduates to leave this organization better than we found it, and I am going to keep it up going into the SEC."

Although football season starts in late August, OU's first SEC football matchup will be September 21st against Tennessee in Norman.

