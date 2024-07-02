Celebrating 75 Years Of News On 6: Six In The Morning Debuts In 1990

At 6 a.m. on July 2, 1990, Six In The Morning went on the air for the first time. The program has changed a lot since that first laid-back one hour newscast. But our goal has been the same: to help you start the day with more news and more fun.

By: News On 6

-

This year, News On 6 is celebrating 75 years of broadcasting to northeast Oklahoma. On Tuesday, July 2, we marked an important milestone.

At 6 a.m. on July 2, 1990, Six In The Morning went on the air for the first time.

In the headlines that morning, overnight fires at a hotel and a drug store in Utica Square.

Also in that broadcast were tips to stay safe for people spending a holiday on the lake and remedies for motion sickness.

The program has changed a lot since that first laid-back one hour newscast. But our goal has been the same: to help you start the day with more news and more fun.

Some folks you might remember from those early years are original anchors Rick Wells and Julie Matsko. Rick also did weather and "Big Board Sports."

Maybe you remember "Weather on the 6's" with James Aydelott or the Soap Swami, Paul Shushkewitch.

Others we've seen come and go are anchors Leslee Turnbull, Casey Norton, and Rich Lenz.

We're fortunate to still work alongside the "Night Kruser" Gary Kruse.