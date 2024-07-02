Senior LIFEstyle & Wellness Expo

-

The Senior LIFEstyle & Wellness Expo is back! Each year, thousands of older adults attend to visit with vendors who specialize in senior lifestyles, health and community.

The Senior LIFEstyle & Wellness Expo will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2024, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at the Exchange Center at Expo Square in Tulsa. This year, there will be over 150 exhibitors with information, products and services for seniors and family caregivers. Oklahoma Own’s News On 6 Lori Fullbright will be emceeing the event and will be presenting her talk “Cons, Frauds & Scams” at 10:30a.m. There will also be Music Trivia at 12:10 p.m. by Cliff & Carly from 92.9 The River.

This event is free to attend, plus free health screenings and free parking lot shuttles will be available. Don’t forget to stop by and visit our radio partners, 92.9 The River and Big Country 99.5, at the event!

For more information, visit: www.lifeseniorservices.org/senior-expo



