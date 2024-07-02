OSU Star Running Back Arrested, Accused Of DUI; How It Could Affect Incoming Season

There are a lot of questions surrounding the arrest of Oklahoma State star running back Ollie Gordon II, accused of speeding and driving drunk. News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb explained how this could impact the Cowboys this fall.

By: News On 6

There are a lot of questions surrounding the arrest of Oklahoma State star running back Ollie Gordon II.

He's accused of speeding and driving drunk.

OHP says he was driving 17 miles over the speed limit and swerving through traffic outside of Oklahoma City.

Troopers say they also found half bottles of vodka and tequila in the vehicle.

To this point, OSU hasn't released a statement regarding the situation, but a spokesman said they are aware of the incident.

Gordon had not been in any trouble during his time in Stillwater prior to this past weekend.

In Gordon's breakout season in 2023, he led the nation in rushing with 17-hundred-32 yards, scored 21 touchdowns, and won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back.

On Tuesday, he was named the Big 12 preseason offensive player of the year, voted on by the media.

Gordon is also scheduled to be among the players traveling to the Big 12 Football Media Days in Las Vegas next week.

The Cowboys open the season at home against South Dakota State on August 31.