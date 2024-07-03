‘You're Really Ruining The Holiday For Other People Around You’: City Of Muskogee Cracking Down On Fireworks Violations

The City of Muskogee is cracking down on people shooting off fireworks this Fourth of July. The city council voted to implement new penalties for those who violate city ordinances for fireworks. The ordinances state you can't shoot off fireworks within 500 feet of a public building or church. You also can't shoot off fireworks at people or property.

With the new penalties in place, violators could face fines and possible jail time.

Maddix Rasmussen has been working his church's fireworks stand since he was 13 and loves the Fourth of July.

"Every Fourth of July, it's crazy, man. It's good kind of crazy," said Rasmussen.

The City of Muskogee has always allowed fireworks within city limits.

"You see everybody, everywhere. On the street, everyone's walking up and down the block have a great time," said Rasmussen.

City Councilor Melody Cranford says the city is giving folks one more chance to use fireworks responsibly after issues last year.

"People were shot in the face, property was destroyed fires, you know, on homes, fireworks shot into cars," said Cranford. "So you're really ruining the holiday for other people around you."

Rasmussen hopes the few don't ruin it for the many in Muskogee who love the fireworks.

"I mean, it upsets me. It really does. But at the end of the day, it's what you have to do. Like if people are going to be destroying each other's property and harming other people," said Rasmussen. "Yeah, you've just got to do it at some point and put the foot down."

City officials say if people act responsibly this holiday, they won't have to consider banning fireworks next year.