University Of Tulsa Receives $30 Million Anonymous Gift For Athletic Scholarships

The University of Tulsa received a $30 million anonymous gift from a group of donors. The money is going to pay for all athletic scholarships.

People connected to TU said this historic donation will give the Golden Hurricane the push it needs to stay competitive now and in the future.

When a high school senior decides where to spend the next four years, it's not unusual for them to consider a school's athletic department.

"When the stadiums are filled, and everyone's having a good time, it's way more enjoyable than if we have a bad team," said Caiden Catcher, a student at TU.

News On 6's Jeremie Poplin said Athletic Departments across the country, including TU, need as much funding as possible to bring athletes to campus.

"It is an absolute wild west, in terms of trying to compete for revenue and for money to keep the college athletic train moving forward,” said Poplin.

Poplin, who is also The Golden Hurricane Sideline reporter, said the donation shows athletes the community cares and wants to help TU win.

"When you pick your jaw up off the floor, and you realize, 'Wow, Tulsa, now in a landscape of uncertainty, has kind of put themselves in a position of certainty moving forward when it comes to the athletes that they are trying to attract to the university,'" said Poplin.

This is especially true at a university with around 3,500 undergraduates, with 17 sports, and 470 student-athletes, one of the smallest Division I schools in the country.

"Now, when you get the education that comes along with the University of Tulsa but having that scholarship taken care of, it's just about finding unique ways to make yourself different but to also make yourself financially solvent in the future," said Poplin.

TU's Athletic Director, Rick Dickson, said he hopes this donation will encourage other donors to give and reach $100 million for the endowment fund.