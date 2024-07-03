"Winning Solves All": FC Tulsa Prepares For Nationally Televised Match At Colorado Springs

CBS Sports Network will televise Thursday's match at Switchbacks FC at 8 p.m. Tulsa is currently riding a three-match unbeaten streak.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

FC Tulsa hits the road for the 1st time in more than a month, as the club travels to Colorado Springs to face the Switchbacks FC on Thursday night. The match will be broadcast nationally, as the CBS Sports Network will air the match at 8 p.m.

This will be the 12th meeting of all time between the two sides. Colorado Springs leads the all-time series 7-3 with 1 draw. That draw came in the most recent meeting, when the clubs tied 1-1 on September 8th, 2023. Tulsa comes into Thursday's match at Colorado Springs on a three-match unbeaten streak. The club picked up seven out of a possible nine points in the three-match homestand in June.

FC Tulsa is currently in 10th place in the USL's Western Conference standings with 17 points, while Colorado Springs is 5th with 24 points.

News On 6's Scott Pfeil caught up with Tulsa head coach Mario Sanchez to get his thoughts on going back on the road, the three-match unbeaten streak, and the new kit the club recently unveiled.



