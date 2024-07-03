What To Expect When Traveling For Independence Day

A record number of Oklahomans are expected to travel this week for Independence Day. AAA expects more than 600,000 Oklahomans to travel at least 50 miles away from home for the Fourth of July.

By: News On 6

Since we have several road construction projects happening in the state, ODOT and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol want to make sure drivers are paying extra attention in work zones.

Experts say Wednesday will be one of the busiest days on the road and want drivers to take the right precautions to arrive at their destinations safely.

AAA says Independence Day weekend travel is up more than 5% from last year, with 85% of Oklahoma travelers choosing to road trip this summer.

"What we're seeing is that people are going to go on their trips no matter what. And especially this summer, we're seeing the numbers even bigger than last summer, which was also a record-setting summer," said Aixa Diaz with AAA.

Drivers in Oklahoma will see some relief from high gas prices, with the average price for a gallon of gas about 40 cents lower in the Sooner State compared to the national average.

Those traveling through Oklahoma will need to be aware of several work zones. There are at least 10 Department of Transportation projects currently underway around the Tulsa area.

While contractors say it's a good thing the state is investing in highway infrastructure, too many workers are killed in work zones.

Bobby Stem with the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors says more than 90 workers have died in Oklahoma in the last two years.

"Please slow down when you are coming into the work zone. Respect the cone zone, which is what we're calling it," he said. "Everybody behind the barriers, they also have a picnic they want to go to, fireworks they want to see, barbecues they want to attend, family they want to make sure they're with. We want to that as well behind the barrier, and we also want the public to get where they're wanting to go."

AAA expects Wednesday and Sunday to be the busiest days on the road for those going out of town. Experts say it's up to all drivers to make sure everyone has a safe holiday.

For those flying, AAA advises arriving at the airport at least 2 hours before your flight is scheduled to depart. Experts also say reserving a parking spot ahead of time and traveling with a carry-on instead of a checked bag can save you extra time.