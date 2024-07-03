Animal Experts Share Information On Keeping Pets Safe During Independence Day

Independence Day is a big celebration for many people, but it can be an extremely stressful night for animals. Workers with the City of Tulsa’s animal welfare shelter say they take in many lost pets every year around this time.

Animal experts say the loud booms and pops from fireworks can cause many pets to run off because they are trying to get away from them. This causes overcrowding at the shelter since the facility is already at maximum capacity.

“Our goal this year is to have as many animals that come in [with] collars and tags,” said Colton Jones, operations manager for Tulsa Animal Welfare. “That way, we can actually reunite them with their owners.”

Jones says it is best to keep pets inside or on strong leashes or harnesses.

“Most of the time, they will jump out of your yard, break tethers, escape from leashes,” said Jones.

Pet owners are getting medications to keep their furry family members calm.

“There are so many options,” said Dr. Kris Haak, 15th Street Veterinary Group. “Back in the day, we gave a lot of sedatives, but now we have actual anti-anxiety meds that we can give that are very safe to give to these pets.”

Dr. Haak says the booms and crackles cause a lot of anxiety for pets, and owners should talk with their vets before giving anything to calm them for the night.

Fireworks are not the only danger with hot temperatures in the forecast. There are signs to watch out for.

“They’re excessively panting. Their gums are extremely red and pink,” said Dr. Haak. “Neurologic things like collapse or wobbly walking.”

If you do come across a pet wandering around, emergency veterinary offices can check to see if it is chipped to help with reunification.