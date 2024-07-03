St. Louis Closer And Tahlequah Native Ryan Helsley Named NL Reliever Of The Month

This is the 2nd time this season Helsley has earned the award. He leads all of MLB with 31 saves.

Wednesday, July 3rd 2024, 6:47 pm

By: Scott Pfeil


St. Louis, MO -

St. Louis Cardinals closer and Tahlequah native Ryan Helsley has been named the NL Reliever of the Month for June. This is the 2nd time this season the former NSU Riverhawk has earned the honor. He picked up his 1st NL Reliever of the Month in April.

Helsley pitched in 13 games in June for St. Louis, saving 12 of them. He had a 2.26 ERA with an NL-leading 21 strikeouts in June with just ten walks.

The Oklahoma native is leading MLB in saves with 31 and is the only reliever in all of MLB at the moment to have more than 25 saves.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 3rd, 2024

July 5th, 2024

July 5th, 2024

July 5th, 2024

Top Headlines

July 5th, 2024

July 5th, 2024

July 5th, 2024

July 5th, 2024