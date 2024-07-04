1 Dead After Reported Drowning Near Colcord Waterpark

One person is dead after a reported drowning near Flint Creek Waterpark in Colcord Thursday afternoon, according to the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department.

By: News On 6

One person is dead after a reported drowning near Flint Creek Waterpark in Colcord Thursday afternoon, according to the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department.

According to police, citizens recovered an individual from under the water and began to administer CPR.

Police say the victim was a 26-year-old man, and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Police say that no other details are available on this incident at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.