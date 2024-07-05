Families Celebrate The 4th With Early Riverfront Fireworks Show

Thousands gathered along the Arkansas River in Tulsa for an early Independence Day fireworks display, despite unexpected weather, enjoying family-friendly activities and amenities throughout the event.

Thursday, July 4th 2024, 9:25 pm

By: News 9, Chinh Doan


TULSA, Okla. -

Families and residents gathered in large numbers along the Arkansas River to witness a spectacular Independence Day fireworks display.

Set against an unexpectedly early start due to weather concerns, attendees expressed delight in experiencing the show before any potential rain.

Organizers received praise for the event's setup, which included ample porta-potties and dedicated pods for parents to change diapers or nurse babies, ensuring a family-friendly atmosphere throughout the evening festivities. The event attracted a diverse crowd enjoying amenities like food trucks, bounce houses, and face painting, making it a great atmosphere for many celebrating the Fourth of July in Tulsa.

For families like Geannie Gordineer's from Tulsa, who arrived early to enjoy the day-long activities, the event provided a perfect opportunity to gather and create lasting memories. "It's something to do every year with the family and we get out here every fourth and spend time with family," Gordineer said.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 4th, 2024

July 4th, 2024

March 23rd, 2024

February 17th, 2024

Top Headlines

July 5th, 2024

July 5th, 2024

July 5th, 2024

July 5th, 2024