Explore 100 Years Of History At Foundation For Architecture's Tulsa Central Library Tour

The Tulsa foundation for Architecture is featuring the central library in downtown Tulsa for the first time. Both the inside and outside have had renovations and TFA is looking to highlight some of its features.

This tour will take place on July 20 only. Those who go will get an in-depth look on the library's architecture as well as its institutional history.

The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture hopes that people will get a chance to better appreciate the work that went into the library as well as a new appreciation for its history.

Lindsey Neal Kuykendall, TFA's curator, said what makes this tour unique is that even though the library is open to the public, you'll get to see spaces you might not think to visit on your own while also learning something new about the library.

"There's more than 100 years of history here. And before the library was here, incredible people had to fight to make this library exist. I love the idea that we get to tell their story and understand their importance and understand what we have to do for the future of the library as well," Kuykendall said.

While the tour only runs on July 20 for now, TFA hopes to possibly come back again in the future. Tickets for this tour can be found on tulsaarchitecture.org/programs.