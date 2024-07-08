Your Green Country Back-To-School Calendar Guide For Fall 2024

Back-to-school isn't too far away for students across Oklahoma. News On 6 will have the fall semester covered from front to back, and we wanted you to have this calendar that you could bookmark ahead of the 2024-25 school year.

By: News On 6

-

What is the schedule this fall for Tulsa Public Schools?

The first day of classes for Tulsa Public School students is Tuesday, August 20.

There will be a back-to-school community resource event on Saturday, August 10. The fair will be from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm at the SageNet Center at Expo Square located at 4145 E 21st St. in Tulsa. Students and families will receive free backpacks, school supplies, services, and community resources, according to the TPS website.

There will be no classes on Labor Day, which is Monday, September 2.

The fall parent-teacher conferences will be held on Friday, October 11. There are no classes that day.

Classes will be out on Monday, October 14 in recognition of Indigenous Peoples' Day.

There are two Civic Engagement Days that are scheduled for Monday, November 4 and Tuesday, November 5. No classes will be held those days.

Thanksgiving break is planned for the week starting Monday, November 25 through 29.

Winter break begins Monday, December 23 and ends on Friday, January 3.

CLICK HERE to see the full calendar for Tulsa Public Schools.

What is the schedule this fall for Jenks Public Schools?

The first day of classes for Jenks Public School students is Thursday, August 15.

There will be no classes on Labor Day, which is Monday, September 2.

The fall parent-teacher conferences will be held on Wednesday, October 16. There are no classes on Thursday, October 17 and Friday, October 18 for fall break.

Thanksgiving break is planned for the week starting Monday, November 25 through 29.

Winter break begins Monday, December 23 and ends on Monday, January 6.

CLICK HERE to see the full calendar for Jenks Public Schools.

What is the schedule this fall for Broken Arrow Public Schools?

The first day of classes for Broken Arrow Public School students is Wednesday, August 14.

There will be no classes on Labor Day, which is Monday, September 2.

There are no classes on Thursday, October 17 and Friday, October 18 for fall break.

Thanksgiving break is planned for the week starting Monday, November 25 through 29.

Winter break begins Monday, December 23 and ends on Friday, January 3.

CLICK HERE to see the full calendar for Broken Arrow Public Schools.

What is the schedule this fall for Owasso Public Schools?

The first day of classes for Owasso Public School students is Thursday, August 15.

There will be no classes on Labor Day, which is Monday, September 2.

The fall parent-teacher conferences will be held on Wednesday, October 16. There are no classes on Thursday, October 17 and Friday, October 18 for fall break.

Thanksgiving break is planned for the week starting Monday, November 25 through 29.

Winter break begins Monday, December 23 and ends on Friday, January 3.

CLICK HERE to see the full calendar for Owasso Public Schools.

What is the schedule this fall for Sapulpa Public Schools?

The first day of classes for Sapulpa Public School students is Thursday, August 15.

There will be no classes on Labor Day, which is Monday, September 2.

There are no classes on Wednesday, October 16, Thursday, October 17 and Friday, October 18 for fall break.

Thanksgiving break is planned for the week starting Monday, November 25 through 29.

Winter break begins Monday, December 23 and ends on Friday, January 3.

CLICK HERE to see the full calendar for Sapulpa Public Schools.

What is the schedule this fall for Sand Springs Public Schools?

The first day of classes for Sapulpa Public School students is Tuesday, August 20.

There will be no classes on Labor Day, which is Monday, September 2.

There are no classes on Wednesday, October 16, Thursday, October 17 and Friday, October 18 for fall break.

Thanksgiving break is planned for the week starting Monday, November 25 through 29.

Winter break begins Monday, December 23 and ends on Friday, January 3.

CLICK HERE to see the full calendar for Sand Springs Public Schools.