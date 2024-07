Sports writer and lifelong sports fan, Ron Clements, has created a book that's called A Sports Fan's Guide to Route 66. Ron was here to tell us more about it!

By: News On 6

Many books have been written about the Mother Road, Route 66. But until now, there hasn't been a book about the historic sports venues along this stretch of highway.

Sports writer and lifelong sports fan, Ron Clements, has created a book that's called A Sports Fan's Guide to Route 66. Ron was here to tell us more about it!