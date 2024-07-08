Tahlequah Native Ryan Helsley Is Headed Back To The MLB All-Star Game

Helsley will represent the St. Louis Cardinals in Arlington at the 94th All-Star Game. This is his 2nd All-Star selection.

By: Scott Pfeil

Tahlequah native and former NSU Riverhawk, Ryan Helsley, is headed back to the MLB All-Star Game for the second time in his career.

Major League Baseball announced the pitchers and reserves for the Midsummer Classic on Sunday, and Helsley will represent the St. Louis Cardinals.

Helsley was named the NL Reliever of the Month last Wednesday, and recently broke Lee Smith's 1993 record of 30 saves before the All-Star break. Helsley leads all of MLB with 31 saves, four more than anyone else. He has 66 career saves since 2019, tying him with Dennis Eckersley for 7th in franchise history.

In 41 innings this season, Helsley has recorded a 3-3 record and a 2.41 ERA.

This is his second All-Star selection. He was also selected in 2022. The 2024 All-Star Game will be on July 16 in Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field. It is the first time All-Star weekend has been held in Arlington since 1995.