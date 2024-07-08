OSU's Ollie Gordon II Apologizes For Actions Leading To His Arrest Ahead Of Big 12 Media Days Attendance

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II released a statement on Monday apologizing for his June 30th arrest. The school confirmed he will be in attendance for Big 12 Media Days this week in Las Vegas.

-

Oklahoma State Athletics sent out a press release and a social media post stating that Ollie Gordon II will be one of the four players attending Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas for the Cowboys. There were questions regarding his attendance after his arrest for suspicion of DUI.

On Monday, Gordon released a statement apologizing for his actions.

"I am deeply sorry for the actions that led to my arrest on June 30th. I sincerely apologize to my family, everyone in our program, including our players, Coach Gundy, the staff, Oklahoma State University, and our fans. Regardless of the outcome of this pending investigation, I did not uphold the values I have for myself and the values of the OSU football program. I am committed to learning and growing from this mistake and I will work to earn back the trust of those who I have disappointed. Thank you. - Ollie Gordon II





News On 6 & News 9 have the details of the arrest after Gordon was pulled over on June 30.

The Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, along with Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and three teammates — QB Alan Bowman, LB Nick Martin, and LB Collin Oliver — will be heading to Las Vegas.

The Cowboys are slated to participate in Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday, July 9, joining representatives from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas State, TCU, Texas Tech, and Utah.

This is a developing story, refresh this page for updates.