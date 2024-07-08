OKPOP To Reduce Staff 'Temporarily' Until Funding Goals Are Fully Met

The state owned OKPOP Museum laid off most of the staff Monday, citing fundraising issues that come after years of financial uncertainty for the project.

-

The Oklahoma Historical Society called it a temporary reduction, but staff members who are among the one laid off said it was permanent and their jobs will end on August 30.

The Oklahoma Historical Society attributed this statement to OKPOP Director Jake Krumwiede: “We have made the hard decision to temporarily reduce our staff until the museum build-out is fully funded.”

OKPOP is currently fundraising $18 million to match a state appropriation of $18 million that will expire if the match isn’t raised by November 2025.

The staff reduction is certain to further delay the long overdue opening, which the Director said last month would take 2 years after funding was in place.

Krumwiede’s statement said “We secured grants that allowed us to invest in an amazing team doing tremendous behind-the-scenes work in collections, social media, events, and building management. We are confident in our ability to reach this private funding goal but realize we need to focus all our efforts in this direction at this time.”

Staff members said 11 of the 14 staff members were laid off.

The building was built with a $25 million state appropriation and state officials broke ground in October of 2019. The pandemic delayed construction, and rising costs added to the funding issues. The shell of the building is complete, but the interior is empty. OKPOP had estimated it would take another $36 million to build out the exhibit space and open.

In the meantime, the collection is growing, and staff was actively preparing material that would eventually be on display.

The City and County recently added $3 million in funding from federal sources.

Oklahoma Historical Society spokesperson Jessica Brogden said Monday the County funding had been spent, but the City funding was restricted to use for capital projects, not payroll.

﻿