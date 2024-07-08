‘I've Always Kept My Eye On This Job’: University Of Tulsa Welcomes New Director Of Athletics

Formerly the executive deputy athletics director at Texas A&M, Justin Moore was introduced as the new athletic director at the University of Tulsa.

The University of Tulsa officially introduced its new athletics director, Justin Moore, Monday afternoon at a press conference on campus. Formerly the executive deputy athletics director at Texas A&M, Moore expressed enthusiasm for joining TU, citing its rich athletics legacy and promising future under university leadership.

Moore succeeds Rick Dickson, a TU alumnus who is retiring after leading athletic departments at Tulsa.

During his tenure at Texas A&M, Moore oversaw various aspects of athletics administration, including operations, facilities management, fundraising, and academic support.

News On 6's Jeremie Poplin caught up with new Tulsa athletic director Justin Moore to get his thoughts on how special this day is, level of alignment within the department, and his first impressions of campus.