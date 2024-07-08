63-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle On Will Rogers Turnpike

A 63-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the Will Rogers Turnpike Monday morning.

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the man as Edward Eugene Parker Jr., of Cuba, Missouri.

OHP said at 4:09 a.m., a caller said a man was lying in the inside lane of the westbound traffic on the interstate in Ottawa County.

Troopers went to the scene near mile marker 325 and said the vehicles that had stopped did not appear to be the first to hit Parker Jr.

OHP said a trooper gave Parker Jr. a ride from that location the night before to a convenience store in Missouri around 8:30 p.m.

OHP said Parker Jr. told them he was on his way to Cuba, Missouri.

Sometime after that, he made his way back to the same area where he was picked up before being struck by a vehicle in the inside lane.

The first vehicle to hit Parker Jr. is unknown at this time, OHP said.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call the Northeast Regional Communications Center at 918-627-0440.