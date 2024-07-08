GRDA Police Stress Importance Of Life Jackets After Two Drownings At Grand Lake

The Grand River Dam Authority wants people to be careful and wear a life jacket on the water after two people drowned last week on Grand Lake.

Grand Lake saw 1,800 boats on the Fourth of July alone.

GRDA police have about a dozen boats they use to patrol the three bodies of water they oversee.

Officers said during the busy summer months, they may have two to three rescue calls going on at once.

Officer Raymond Hendricks has been with Grand River Dam Authority police for seven years and has responded to all kinds of calls.

“From boaters that are going inside no-wake buoys, close to docks, causing disturbances there, loud music,” said Hendricks. “We have lots of medical calls that we have to respond to, and water rescues that we have as well.”

GRDA police oversee Lake Hudson, the Illinois River and Grand Lake, where Officer Hendricks took News On 6 on patrol on July 8th.

“We’re just checking to make sure everybody’s got a life jacket; make sure you have your equipment with you,” said Hendricks.

Tristina Pittman lives on Grand Lake and said she heard about the two people who drowned here last week, which reminded her of the dangers and why there are rules.

“The fact that I have four little kids, and they all need to be wearing their life vests when anywhere near water, and they need to know how to swim and not be afraid of it,” said Pittman.

Anyone under 13 must have a life jacket on while on a vessel, and anyone over 13 must have a life vest nearby.

Each vessel also has a certain capacity.

Pittman and her family pass the safety checks, and one of the kids even got a t-shirt from the GRDA that reads, “I got caught wearing my life jacket.”

“Thank you guys for checking and making sure everybody’s being safe,” said Pittman to GRDA police.

Getting a ticket for not having a proper life jacket could cost you about $200.