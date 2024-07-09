Tulsa Public Schools Board Meeting Ends Without Vote On Proposed Adjunct Teacher Policy

The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education didn't take action Monday night on a proposed policy that would have allowed adjunct teachers in the classroom.

-

The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education didn't take action Monday night on a proposed policy that would have allowed adjunct teachers in the classroom. Adjunct teachers are not certified.

Members of the teachers union and parents criticized the proposal, and board members didn't end up voting on the plan.

At least six people took to the podium to argue against adjunct teachers, some of them educators, some parents and grandparents. All acknowledged the teacher shortage but agreed that this is not the way to solve it.

The policy comes after state lawmakers passed a bill allowing districts to hire adjunct teachers due to the teacher shortage.

For reference, adjunct teachers are recognized by the Department of Education under two different criteria: one, as a certified employee wanting to teach outside their area of certification, or two, a person who does not hold a valid teaching certification of any kind, including educators with an expired certificate. It would also include anyone over the age of 21 working toward their degree.

The Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association is opposed to that type of educator.

“Because while we do have a teacher shortage in Oklahoma, we do not have the need for people without pedagogical knowledge. People who are still working to get their degrees. Can you imagine being in a classroom 40 hours a week and still trying to go to college and get your bachelor's degree? The workload is just astronomical," Vice President of the TCTA LeeAnne Jimenez said.

The district argues that allowing adjunct teachers would help with the shortage of educators in the district.

They also argue the issue is time-sensitive since there is an urgent need for educators right now.