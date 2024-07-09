Cost Of Oklahoma Hunting, Fishing Licenses Increase To Help Support Wildlife Department

For the first time in about 20 years, changes have come to the cost of hunting and fishing licenses in Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt signed the Oklahoma Wildlife Modernization Act into law earlier this year, and it took effect on July 1.

Due to a new law, the cost for some of the hunting and fishing licenses went up, others went down, and some licenses were consolidated into one.

The goal was to adjust license costs to help with the cost of wildlife conservation activities. The changes also make Oklahoma fees closer to what surrounding states charge for their licenses.

"We're still a highly valued state. We’ve got great resources, and it does cost to maintain and sustain what the ODWC offers. This just puts us in a better position to continue what we’re doing and even make better what we are doing," Kelly Boyer, an education specialist for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said.

Boyer said these price changes will have a big impact on the department as a whole.

"It’s all of our operations. All of our salaries, everything the wildlife department does from our habitat programs, to our law enforcement, to our education programs that we provide throughout the state, are all funded by our license sales," Boyer said.

You can visit the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation's website for a breakdown of all the new prices of the different hunting and fishing licenses. | CLICK HERE for more.