Special Funeral Procession Held For Bixby Fire Lieutenant Nic Guthrie

There will be a special funeral procession Tuesday morning for a Bixby firefighter who died last week. The Bixby Fire Department said Fire Lieutenant Nic Guthrie died on July 3 in an accident involving a tractor while he was off duty.

-

A special funeral procession was held Tuesday morning for a Bixby firefighter who died last week.

The Bixby Fire Department said Fire Lieutenant Nic Guthrie died on July 3 in an accident involving a tractor while he was off duty.

Bixby Fire posted on its Facebook page that the loss of Lieutenant Guthrie has affected the entire Bixby community.

Lieutenant Guthrie had been a firefighter for 20 years. He grew up in Bixby and was a Bixby Spartan graduate.

He worked at both Liberty Volunteer Fire Department and joined Bixby Fire full time in January 2001.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

The funeral procession for Lieutenant Guthrie began after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning from New Beginnings Church near 151st Street South and Harvard.

The procession traveled east to Memorial, down 131st street, North on Mingo and then looped back around before ending up at the Bixby Cemetery on 151st.

Members of the community were invited to park just off the roadway during the funeral route to pay their respects.