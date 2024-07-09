Three Items To Keep An Eye On At Big 12 Media Days
Big 12 Media Days from Las Vegas kicks off today. Here are three storylines to keep and eye on over the next two days.
Tuesday, July 9th 2024, 10:03 am
Big 12 Media Days are upon us from Las Vegas, Nevada. Here are three items to keep an eye on as we welcome the start of the college football media cycle.
- With Texas and Oklahoma gone, the focal point in the Big 12 now centers on Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Regardless of opinions on the program's trajectory or this season's prospects, all eyes are on Coach Prime and his impact. His presence guarantees the largest media attention at Big 12 events, eclipsing other narratives. Whether it's justified hype or a breakout season like last year, Deion Sanders is one of the biggest headlines going into this season. How will Big 12 fans embrace the spotlight that comes with Prime?
- The Ollie Gordon story and how much will be addressed during Oklahoma State's media session now moves close to the top of the story list. The Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year was arrested on June 30th after being pulled over initially for speeding. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Gordon was pulled over on Interstate 35 south of Oklahoma City after a trooper says Gordon was going 82 in a 65 and swerving through traffic. A probable cause affidavit says the trooper who pulled Gordon over spotted a half-full bottle of vodka and a half-full bottle of tequila. Ollie posted an apology Monday prior to OSU leaving for Vegas. Is this an opportunity to serve out some sort of punishment for Ollie? Do you make him answer questions surrounding one of the biggest mistakes he has made? Leaders need to be accountable for their actions and this could be an chance for tremendous growth for one of the best players in the country.
- How each of the 16 school in attendance will respond to questions surrounding the changing landscape of college sports. The dynamics of athlete compensation are undergoing significant changes. The allowance for student-athletes to receive direct payments for their participation as part of a recent settlement, athletic departments can now distribute revenue directly to athletes. This is the new era in how athletes are compensated in collegiate athletics. The updated payment structure for student-athletes will involve revenue sharing, with schools receiving proceeds from ticket sales and television contracts. Presently, the NCAA has imposed a $20 million limit on these payments, which will be available to students starting from the 2024-25 season. Several schools around the country have announced if they will meet the $20 million limit or try to meet a number under the proposed limit.