OSU Softball Set To Open NCAA Super Regional In Stillwater Against Arizona

Oklahoma State is seeking its fifth consecutive Women’s College World Series appearance. So far, every NCAA Super Regional appearance in school history has produced a WCWS berth.

By: Scott Pfeil

The No. 5 national seed Oklahoma State softball team will host Arizona on Friday night in Game 1 of the best-of-three Super Regional in Cowgirl Stadium this weekend. The winner will advance to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. First pitch for Game 1 is 7 pm on Friday, with Game 2 at 6 p.m. Saturday. Sunday’s if-necessary game is TBD.

The Cowgirls are 10-3 all-time in the Super Regionals and have won their last five Super Regional games. In the last four seasons, Oklahoma State is a combined 18-1 in regional and super regional games played at Cowgirl Stadium, outscoring opponents 120-21.

OSU and Arizona have met 34 times, with Arizona leading the series 21-13. This is the first meeting between the two teams in Stillwater. The teams have met eight times in the postseason, with the Wildcats leading the series 5-3.

The Cowgirls held an open practice on Thursday, and afterwards, head coach Kenny Gajewski, pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl and infielder Rosie Davis met with the media to preview this weekend's Super Regional.



