Teqball World Series Finals Held In Downtown Tulsa

Sunday is the final day of the Teqball World Series where teams from all over the world are in Tulsa vying for first place in their categories.

-

In downtown, people are checking off their Father’s Day weekend to-do list.

But at the corner of 6th and Boston is something uncommon in Tulsa that might just cause some people to change their plans.

Julien Grondin says it's hard to continue on with your day when something as electrifying as Teqball is right in front of you.

“You need to stay 1, 2 minutes, you cannot just pass next to the table and don’t stop,” he said.

He’s playing on the last day of the Teqball World Series, and in the heart of the city...it’s easy to stumble upon the action.

“We had to kill some time this morning so we were like ‘why not come watch’,” Ben Himaya said.

This is his and his friend Caleb Officer’s first time watching the sport. They say it's crazy how it made its way into their backyard.

“It's insane it's in Tulsa,” said Officer. “Yeah, we had no idea something like this would be in Tulsa,” Himaya said.

And it definitely raises some questions.

“People are excited to see this new sport, they see the table, they want to know what it is, what are the rules,” Grondin said.

He says what makes Teqball so special is that anyone can do it.

“It's a good opportunity for everybody, young, old... open to everyone,” he said.

Afterward, Ben and Caleb proved that by trying it out themselves.