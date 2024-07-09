'Ollie Is Going To Play': John Holcomb Catches Up With Mike Gundy And Ollie Gordon

Mike Gundy tells John Holcomb that Ollie Gordon will not face suspension for his DUI arrest during the 2024 season.

Tuesday, July 9th 2024, 2:58 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


LAS VEGAS -

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy confirmed Tuesday morning at Big 12 Media Days that Ollie Gordon II, the Doak Walker Award-winning running back, will not face suspension for his DUI arrest during the 2024 season.

John Holcomb from News on 6 was able to catch up with the head coach, Ollie Gordon and Alan Bowman while in Las Vegas. "People say what is his punishment going to be?" Gundy said. "Ollie is going to play. My job is to evaluate our team and each player, and situations like this. He needs to handle it like he would if he was in the NFL. He need to be a big boy."

