Oklahoma Leaders Honor Jim Inhofe, Longest-Serving Senator, Dies At 89

He had a long career in politics, serving in the Oklahoma State Capitol and both the U.S. House and Senate, and as Tulsa's mayor. He retired from the U.S. Senate last year as the longest-serving senator in Oklahoma's history.

By: News On 6

Oklahoma's political leaders are remembering the life and legacy of Jim Inhofe, who died Tuesday.

During his time in office, Inhofe held several powerful leadership positions, including chairman of the Senate Armed Forces Committee.

He was a staunch conservative who was an advocate for the military, oil and gas, and aviation. He was 89 years old.

James Mountain Inhofe was first elected to the Oklahoma State Legislature in 1967. He was born in Iowa but moved to Tulsa as a child and eventually graduated from the University of Tulsa.

His love of aviation was apparent throughout his life, featured on the cover of National Geographic flying over downtown Tulsa and in his campaign ads.

A climate change denier, Inhofe rose to chairman of the Senate Environmental Committee in 2015.

After the death of Senator John McCain, Inhofe became chairman of the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee, steadfast in pushing for increased military spending.

Inhofe's political prowess was noted by several presidents.

One of the most conservative men in Congress, Inhofe also made friends across the aisle. A family man at heart, Inhofe would often mention his 20 kids and grandkids and his wife Kay while speaking in front of Congress.

