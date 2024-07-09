'A Total Loss': Fire Destroys 3 Checotah Businesses In Strip Mall

Three Checotah businesses will have to start over from scratch after a fire in their building. Much of the strip mall is a total loss.

-

Three Checotah businesses will have to start over from scratch after a fire in their building. Much of the strip mall is a total loss.

The three businesses used to be a video store, a gym, and a mobile detailing shop. All that’s left is smoldering brick and rubble.

Not much is left after a midnight fire on Checotah's West Gentry Avenue.

"When we got here flames were just roaring and raving..." Vicky David said.

One store owner, Vicky David of Vic's Mobile Detailing, says seeing the flames was surreal.

"It was a total loss for us, there's really nothing we can rummage through," she said.

She watched as the fire made its way from the video store on one end, to her business on the other.

"When we got here the fire was blazing at the end to where Vic's was, so at that point it was just like oh my goodness everything was just charred," Vicky said.

Not only is it a loss of equipment and product, but a part of her father, Vic, as well.

"He worked so hard. The man, he was just a hardworking man so like I said it's still so surreal to me, it just hurt my feelings so bad cause I know Daddy worked so hard for it," Vicky said.

Another business owner, Tony Broom of Elite Fitness, says nearly all his equipment is gone too.

"It's going to be quite a loss I suppose, we're going to have to wait until insurance goes through everything and then figure out, and I suppose the hardest part is going to be finding another location," Tony said.

Despite the morning's outcome, both Broom and David are hopeful for the future of their businesses.

"I just want to say thanks to everybody who supported our gym and I hope that in time we can figure something out and hopefully get a new place and get things back up and running again," Tony said.

Broom said they are working to move any Elite Fitness members over to their gym in Eufaula if they're interested.

The Checotah Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.