Disc Golf Junior World Championships Coming To Tulsa Next Week

Hundreds of young athletes from around the world will be in Tulsa next week for the Disc Golf Junior World Championships.

By: News On 6

-

Hundreds of young athletes from around the world will be in Tulsa next week for the Disc Golf Junior World Championships.

The tournament starts Saturday, July 13, and they'll be competing at several disc golf courses across the city including Mohawk Park, Hailey Creek and Chandler Park.

“It is with great anticipation we welcome the 2024 PDGA Junior Disc Golf World Championships Presented by Innova,” said Kyle Gibson of the Tulsa Disc Golf Association. “Our team of dedicated volunteers has been tirelessly working to prepare for this event. We could not be more excited to welcome disc golfers from all over the United States and the world with the opportunity to showcase the best Tulsa has to offer. We have an event-filled week that includes activities not just for the competitors and their families but for spectators and locals as well.”

The championships run through July 20th.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Related: Tulsa Athletes Preparing For PDGA Junior Disc Golf Championships