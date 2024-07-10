Oklahoma Veterans Learn Business Skills Through Department Of Veteran Affairs Program

A group of veterans gathered at Eagle Ops in Owasso on Tuesday to learn what to do and what not to do when starting and running a business.

Oklahoma veterans are learning about what it takes to start a business thanks to a program offered by the Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs.

"I'm in heaven this is what I needed," Chris Laymon, veteran entrepreneur, said.

Navy veteran Chris Laymon doesn't have a typical 9 to 5. He and his wife are entrepreneurs, running a vegan meal company called Mother Rabbit Meals

"She's just an amazing cook and she can actually make vegan food taste good if you can believe it," Chris said.

A good product and idea is one thing, but Chris says executing that vision is tough.

"They're like before you start your business you should have done 1, 2, 3, and 4, and I'm sitting there going, aww boy," Chris said.

That's why Chris and other veterans are taking advantage of a free business program called Boots to Suits.

"We take veterans that want to become entrepreneurs, open up their own businesses, and educate them in a two-day class," Daron Haggatt with the Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs said.

Organizer Daron Haggatt says the class teaches veterans how to create a business plan and promote their product. He says the program has helped hundreds of veterans over the last four years.

"I've got some that have not started their businesses yet and I've got some that are doing $25, $26 million a year that go through a class," Daron said.

Chris has only been in the class for a little bit, but he's already excited about how much he's taking away from it.

"I'm just always trying to be a student and learning to fill in those blanks that I don't know yet," Chris said.

When this two-day class is over, this group of veterans will continue to get help with their business from this program.