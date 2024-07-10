Tulsa Health Center Undergoes Major Remodel To Improve Accessibility, Services

The Tulsa Health Department’s James O. Goodwin Health Center is temporarily closed as it gets remodeled. Leaders at the health center said the facility has never received a remodel to this magnitude and it has been open since 1998.

The Tulsa Health Department said starting July 29, the plan is to renovate the front entrance to make it more welcoming and ADA compliant.

The ventilation systems will also be updated and THD wants to modernize clinical services, the Vital Records Office, and a portion of the Environmental Health Services Program.

Non-clinical services like Environmental Health, Food Protection, Water Lab, and SoonerCare Enrollment Assistance will remain open during the remodel. Birth and death certificates will also be available.

Associate Executive Director Reggie Ivey said the goal of the $5 million project is to make the facility better for the community.

“We have been working on upgrading all of our sites for the last six years and this particular site is the last site we’re going to be doing a major remodel. We want to make sure we improve the client experience when they interact with the Tulsa Health Department. Also, they deserve to be in an aesthetically pleasing location," Ivey said.

Construction will be done in two phases. Phase one is expected to be complete in January. Phase two should be complete by June 2025.

You can visit any other Tulsa Health Department location while the James O. Goodwin Center is remodeled. The closest one is at 3rd and Utica.