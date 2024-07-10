Small Changes, Big Impact: Sustainability Alliance Advocates For Plastic-Free July

A Tulsa organization dedicated to protecting the environment is participating in a global initiative to go plastic-free for the month of July.

By: News On 6

-

Those with The Sustainability Alliance said small changes can have a big impact on our environment.

The alliance started the Terra Score App last year as a guide to help people improve their sustainability practices.

The Plastic Free Challenge is available in the app to help people reduce their plastic use. There are different actions and activities people can participate in.

Some of the things they want people to consider is including using reusable water bottles and containers for food and buying items with little to no plastic in it.

Morgan Fehrle with The Sustainability Alliance said this issue is crucial since plastics never fully degrade.

“Microplastics have been found throughout all vital organs throughout the human body. They’ve been found in human embryos in pregnant mothers. They’ve been found to cause potential health risks like cancers and infertility," Fehrle said.

You can visit The Sustainability Alliance’s website to access the app and participate in the challenge. | CLICK HERE for more information.