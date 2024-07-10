Native Filmmaker's Short Film Chosen As Circle Cinema's Best 'Made In Oklahoma' Short

Josiah Jones said that his film "The Love for the Game" was inspired by growing up with his siblings and his love for basketball.

A Native American filmmaker who started working as a background actor three years ago is now the recipient of the best “Made in Oklahoma” short at the Circle Cinema Film Festival this year.

“The Love for the Game” Short Film Circle CinemaImage Provided By: Pursuit Films, Halle Frieden and Brittany Bendabout

Josiah Jones said that his film “The Love for the Game” was inspired by growing up with his siblings and his love for basketball. He also starred in Reservation Dogs as Young Fixico.

“The Love for the Game”Image Provided By: Pursuit Films, Halle Frieden and Brittany Bendabout

Josiah Jones drops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about his upcoming screening at the Circle Cinema Film Fest.

Circle Cinema Film Fest: https://www.circlecinema.org/ccff
