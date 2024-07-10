Tulsa Oktoberfest Reveals New Name Following Sponsorship Deal With Zeeco

Tulsa Oktoberfest announced the new sponsor and new name for this year's fall festival on Wednesday.

By: News 9, David Prock

Organizers revealed that this year's sponsor will be Tulsa-based company Zeeco, Inc. and that the nationally recognized will be renamed Zeeco Oktoberfest Tulsa going forward. The rebrand is part of a new multi-year title sponsorship agreement with Zeeco.

Organizers said that they are excited for the 45th year of Oktoberfest in Tulsa and proud to team with another company with 45 years in the city.

"Zeeco has a longstanding Tulsa history and reputation for excellence that aligns with Tulsa Oktoberfest," said Mike Dodson, Chair of Oktoberfest’s Board of Directors. "We welcome the opportunity to partner with Zeeco as we plan for the 2024 festival and beyond."

Zeeco was founded in 1979 and has previously worked with Oktoberfest as a sponsor for “Friday Family Free Day during the festival. President and CEO Darton Zink said that while the company has expanded it reach globally, they are committed to Tulsa and Oklahoma.

“It is our mission to make a positive impact in the communities we call home,” said Darton Zink. “Tulsa Oktoberfest enhances the culture and community that our company was founded on, and this partnership has been years in the making. This new partnership will build on decades of support, and we are excited for what the future holds.”

This year’s festival begins with the BierMeister’s Ball on Tuesday, October 15, and will span six days at River West Festival Park. The festival will be open to the public from October 17-20, with general admission and special ticketing packages available.