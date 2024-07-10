Oklahoma Drowning Statistics & How To Maximize Water Safety

During the Fourth of July holiday weekend, several people lost their lives to drowning incidents, including children. Here's the drowning statistics in the state since 2014 and water safety advice from officials.

It's summertime in Oklahoma, which means people are enjoying their pools and our state's lakes and rivers.

During the Fourth of July holiday weekend, several people lost their lives to drowning incidents, including children.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 1-14 in Oklahoma.

The OSDH provided News On 6/News 9 statistics on the number of drowning deaths in the past decade:

The chart below includes the non-fatal drowning-related hospitalizations from 2017-2022:

What's the best way to keep me or my children safe while swimming?

Supervise Children:

Always supervise children when they are in or near water. Active supervision by an adult can significantly reduce the risk of drowning incidents (OSDH).

Wear Life Jackets:

Essential for both swimmers and boaters. Crucial safety equipment that can save lives in the event of an accident (Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Marine Enforcement Division).

Swimming Lessons:

Teaching children and adults how to swim can significantly reduce the risk of drowning. The American Red Cross of Oklahoma offers a range of water safety courses for all ages.

Boating Laws and Regulations:

Mandatory life jacket usage and restrictions on alcohol consumption while operating a vessel. Compliance helps ensure everyone’s safety on the water (Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Marine Enforcement Division).

Consider Environmental Factors:

Check water temperature and weather conditions before heading out. Avoid dangerous situations by checking the weather forecast and water conditions (National Weather Service in Norman).

Awareness of Natural Water Hazards:

Be aware of potential hazards such as underwater currents and debris. Avoid unfamiliar areas to prevent accidents (Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality).

Prioritize Safety:

Follow safety tips and stay vigilant to reduce the risk of water-related accidents. Ensure a safe and enjoyable season for everyone by adhering to recommended guidelines.

Additional Resources:

Additional Resources:

Visit the OSDH, ODEQ, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol websites. Contact the local American Red Cross chapter for more information on water safety.





Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH): https://oklahoma.gov/health.html Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Marine Enforcement Division: https://www.oklahoma.gov/ohp.html American Red Cross of Oklahoma: https://www.redcross.org/local/oklahoma.html National Weather Service in Norman: https://www.weather.gov/oun/ Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ): https://www.deq.ok.gov/



