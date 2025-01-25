Filing taxes in Oklahoma: Key dates, new brackets, and helpful tips for 2025

Oklahomans have until Tuesday, April 15, 2025, to submit their state and federal tax returns or request an extension. Whether you’re wondering about deadlines, refunds, or how to file your Oklahoma state taxes, here’s everything you need to know.

By: CBS News, Drake Johnson

Filing taxes in Oklahoma for 2025 is underway, with the IRS set to begin accepting federal tax returns on Jan. 27.

This year brings updates to tax brackets and free filing resources like the IRS Free File program and the Oklahoma Taxpayer Access Point (OkTAP).

Last year, about two-thirds of taxpayers got a refund, with the average check at about $3,100, according to IRS data.

When can I start filing my taxes?

The IRS said it will begin accepting tax returns on Jan. 27. However, it also opened its Free File service on Jan. 10. The IRS Free File program, which is offered through tax software companies, is available to taxpayers with adjusted gross income of $84,000 or less in 2024.

How long will it take to get my tax refund?

Because tax refunds can represent a household's biggest check of the year, many Americans eagerly await their check from the IRS, using it for debt repayment, savings or to make a big purchase.

On Friday, the tax agency said that most refunds are issued in fewer than 21 calendar days. That means someone who files their taxes on Jan. 27 could receive their refund by February 17, if all goes smoothly.

Twenty-four hours after filing their returns electronically, taxpayers can check the status of their 2024 refund on the IRS' Where's My Refund? The IRS said paper returns will take about four weeks to show up on the Where's My Refund app.

When is the deadline to file taxes in 2025, and how do I file a tax extension?

Standard Deadline: The deadline to file your Oklahoma state tax return is Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Extensions: If you need more time, Oklahoma honors federal extensions, granting an automatic six-month extension if the federal extension is filed. However, this extension applies only to filing, not to payment. Taxes owed are still due by April 15 to avoid penalties and interest.

Who is required to file taxes in Oklahoma?

According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, you must file taxes if you answer "Yes" to either one of the following statements:

If you live in Oklahoma: Does your gross income earned in Oklahoma or outside of Oklahoma exceed the Oklahoma standard deduction? If you don’t live in Oklahoma: Does your gross income generated from Oklahoma meet or exceed $1,000?

What documents do I need to file taxes in 2025?:

Income Statements like W-2s, 1099s, and other relevant documents. Deduction Records: Receipts and records for deductible expenses, such as mortgage interest, property taxes, charitable contributions, and medical expenses. Proof of Tax Credits: Documentation for any credits you're claiming, like education or energy-efficient home improvements.

What resources are there to help file taxes in Oklahoma in 2025?

Free Filing Options: Oklahoma residents meeting certain criteria may qualify to file for free through the Oklahoma Taxpayer Access Point (OkTAP). OkTAP: This online portal allows you to file returns, make payments, and check refund statuses.

What are the new tax brackets for 2025 and what do they mean?

How tax brackets work

Taxation in the U.S. is progressive, meaning that tax rates increase as people earn more money. But some people incorrectly believe that their top rate is what they'll pay on all of their income. Instead, the brackets represent the percentage you'll pay in taxes on each portion of your income.

For instance, married taxpayers who file jointly and earn more than $23,850 (the top threshold for the 10% bracket in 2025) could owe $2,385 in federal income tax — or 10% of their first $23,850 in earnings — and then 12% on any income above that amount, up to $96,950. (However, in reality, a couple in these brackets may owe little or get a refund due to the standard deduction as well as other deductions and tax credits.)

New capital gains thresholds for 2025

The IRS also adjusts the income thresholds for paying various capital gains tax rates for inflation, with low-income and some middle-income taxpayers enjoying a 0% tax rate on sales of stocks or other assets that have appreciated in value.

In 2025, the 0% tax rate will cover individuals who earn up to $48,350 and married couples who earn up to $96,700. Single filers who earn between $48,350 and $533,400 will pay a 15% rate, and those earning above $533,400 will pay 20%.

Married couples who earn between $96,700 to $600,050 will pay 15%, while those earning above the latter figure will pay 20%.

Estate tax and tax-free gifts

Next year, the federal estate tax exclusion amount, which is the dollar figure for how much in assets can be sheltered from the estate tax, will rise to $13.99 million from $13.61 million in 2024.

And in 2025, people will be able to give others up to $19,000 on a tax-free basis, up from $18,000 this year.

How can the new tax brackets in 2025 help me save money?