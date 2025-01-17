Oklahoma's Own In Focus: Bank of Oklahoma Restores ExpressBank Service, Digital Banking Platforms

The Bank of Oklahoma says that its ExpressBank service has been restored and the digital banking platforms are back online after an outage.

By: Cal Day

The bank says customers' funds are secure and transactions will be processed once systems are fully restored.

The update follows a major system outage that disrupted multiple services, including mobile banking and debit card transactions. The outage originated from a service provider in Little Rock, Arkansas, affecting 26 other banks alongside the Bank of Oklahoma.

Customers impacted by the outage are encouraged to contact ExpressBank or visit their local branch for assistance.

