Dashcam Video Of Ollie Gordon II Arrest Released By Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Video of star Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II's arrest has been released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Wednesday, July 10th 2024, 5:03 pm

By: News On 6


Video of star Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II's arrest has been released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

He was pulled over in late June on I-35 near Oklahoma City.

Gordon was then brought out of his car and into a trooper's.

Video from that trooper's dashcam also shows the trooper pouring what a probable cause affidavit said was two half-full bottles of liquor.

Gordon was then arrested on a DUI complaint.

He later apologized for the arrest.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 10th, 2024

July 11th, 2024

July 11th, 2024

July 11th, 2024

Top Headlines

July 11th, 2024

July 11th, 2024

July 11th, 2024

July 11th, 2024