Dashcam Video Of Ollie Gordon II Arrest Released By Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Video of star Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II's arrest has been released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News On 6

He was pulled over in late June on I-35 near Oklahoma City.

Gordon was then brought out of his car and into a trooper's.

Video from that trooper's dashcam also shows the trooper pouring what a probable cause affidavit said was two half-full bottles of liquor.

Gordon was then arrested on a DUI complaint.

He later apologized for the arrest.

