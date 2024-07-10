Dashcam Video Of Ollie Gordon II Arrest Released By Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Wednesday, July 10th 2024, 5:03 pm
Video of star Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II's arrest has been released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
He was pulled over in late June on I-35 near Oklahoma City.
Gordon was then brought out of his car and into a trooper's.
Video from that trooper's dashcam also shows the trooper pouring what a probable cause affidavit said was two half-full bottles of liquor.
Gordon was then arrested on a DUI complaint.
He later apologized for the arrest.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
