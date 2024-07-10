Stolen Fossils And Artifacts Worth More Than $1,000 Returned To Tulsa Store

A Tulsa store owner says someone stole fossils and artifacts worth more than $1,000. While the items have been returned, she says something like this is beyond serious for a small business.

From stones and feathers to bones and puppets, everything inside the Black Moth is unique and special in its own way.

"Megalodon tooth collection actually comes from my friends Wes and Cary," said owner Maris Blanchard.

A lot of the artifacts come from owner Maris Blanchard's friends, who've spent years finding and collecting them.

Like her late friend Tom Howard, who passed along an Oreodont skull.

"He called me about two years ago when he entered into hospice, and his wish for his lifelong collection of artifacts and fossils was to go to people who would love and appreciate it," she said.

That's why Maris says it's even more hurtful someone would take the time to steal from her business.

Surveillance video shows a woman walking around and pocketing the jaw of the Oreodont skull and a Megalodon tooth, as well as other items. We've blurred the video because she hasn't been charged with a crime.

"This doesn't come from a mass retailer somewhere; people with skill who have put in a lot of time, that's how we obtain this stuff," she said.

She says taking something without paying at any store is wrong, especially at a small business where she's responsible for paying her employees and keeping the doors open.

"I hate to make it personal, but it is personal. You stole from me. Black Moth is me," Maris said.

She says the woman in the video has been identified, and everything has been turned over to police. She plans to press charges.