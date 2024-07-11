'He Will Be Remembered': U.S. Senate Speaks On Inhofe's Legacy Following His Death

It was an outpouring of love and respect this morning on the floor of the United States Senate. A half dozen Senators spoke from the heart about their friend and former Oklahoma colleague, Jim Inhofe, who passed away at age 89 Tuesday morning in Tulsa.

In addition, Senator Markwayne Mullin, who took Inhofe’s seat when he retired, spoke about his predecessor on the floor Tuesday afternoon and Congressman Frank Lucas, who served almost 30 years in Congress with Inhofe, spoke about him in an interview Wednesday.

Here are some highlights:

“He made a true difference in infrastructure in the country and in Oklahoma, in particular,” Lucas (R-OK3) said. “We went from being a donor state, putting more money into the Federal Highway Trust Fund than we got out, to being one of those states that benefited in a positive way, and it wouldn’t have happened without Jim. The fact that in every round of BRAC, Base Realignment and Closure, we never lost anything, and we added mission assignment every time, an accomplishment to Jim.”

“Though there are many things that Jim Inhofe will be recognized for,” said Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) on the floor, “he will be remembered for his work in Africa. Jim Inhofe made 172 African country visits in the time he served in the Senate, more than any other senator in the history of the Senate.”

“What made him a great senator, in fact one of the best that has served in this body, is that he was always looking for principled compromise,” said Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “He was always trying to reach across the aisle to see if he could, working with others, find a way forward that would be better for the country."

“Anyone who knew him knew how much he loved his wife Kay. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather,” said Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE). “The only thing that convinced him to leave decades of public service to the people of Oklahoma was his desire to care for his wife."

“To Miss Kay, to his kids, and to his grandkids and all his family: thank you for giving so much of your time to allow Senator Inhofe to serve,” said Sen. Mullin (R-OK).

“He was a leader,” said Reed, “he was a gentleman, he was all that we expect a senator to be, and much more.”