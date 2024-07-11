Oklahoma Farm Bureau Plans Statewide Meetings To Support Agriculture

The Oklahoma Farm Bureau said its goal is educating people on the challenges the agriculture industry faces and the resources available.

By: News On 6

-

Oklahoma’s Farm Bureau is preparing for a series of meetings to create more support for the agriculture industry.

The Oklahoma Farm Bureau said its goal is educating people on the challenges the agriculture industry faces and the resources available.

Alisen Anderson said some of the biggest issues they are facing is flooding, drought, market prices, and water rights for farmers and ranchers.

She said the bureau continues to push for an updated farm bill. This serves as a safety shield for farmers, SNAP recipients, and supports conservation efforts.

Anderson believes the current extension of the 2018 Farm Bill continues to pose issues for those working in the ag industry.

“It was pre-COVID. We had really good prices market-wise. Inflation wasn’t as intense as it is today. Interest rates weren’t as high. We are still utilizing those same programs that we had in 2018 for way worse conditions, financially," Anderson said.

The farm bureau will hold a series of meetings across the state in August where people will get a chance to hear the latest on how the bureau will address policy changes.

The meeting will be held in all nine Oklahoma farm bureau districts.