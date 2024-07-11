Tess Maune Announces Her Pregnancy On 6 In The Morning

News On 6 Anchor Tess Maune is having a baby! She shared video reactions and more about her journey on 6 In The Morning. Congratulations, Tess and Matt!

By: News On 6

The News On 6 family is growing. Anchor Tess Maune announced that she is having a baby! She said it's the most exciting news for her and her husband, Matt.

Tess has talked on social media about her fertility journey, which she said included several failed IUI's and two rounds of IVF. She said this pregnancy is something her and her husband have wanted for years.

They have spent the past several weeks soaking up the special news with their close family and friends.

Tess said anyone who's been through IVF knows there aren't many surprises with it. So she and Matt decided to keep their transfer date a secret.

They told everyone it was in May but it was actually in March, which means they got to surprise their family and work family with the news of their pregnancy.

And of course, they recorded every reaction. Tess shared video of the surprises on 6 In The Morning.

Congratulations, Tess and Matt!